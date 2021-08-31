China launches all-in-one platforms on city-specific COVID-19 control protocols

Xinhua) 09:46, August 31, 2021

People tour the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 27, 2021. With strict epidemic prevention and control measures in force, Nanjing has been reopening its outdoor tourist sites in an orderly manner since Aug. 26, as the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has launched all-in-one platforms on city-specific COVID-19 containment protocols to help people better adapt to local virus control measures when traveling between cities.

People can visit a special column on the website www.gov.cn or the applet "State Council App" to check for the latest COVID-19 containment protocols in any city.

The introduction of the column by the General Office of the State Council is aimed at better coordinating COVID-19 control and economic and social development, and informing enterprises and people of virus control policies, according to authorities.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)