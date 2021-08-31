Bangladeshi party leader rejects "fabricated" U.S. report on COVID-19 origins tracing

Xinhua) 09:24, August 31, 2021

DHAKA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Bangladeshi party leader has turned down the U.S. report on COVID-19 origins tracing on Monday, calling it "fabricated, false" and politically motivated.

The motive of the report appears to be making the COVID-19 pandemic a political matter, Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist), told Xinhua in a statement.

The report will harm a science-based approach towards origins tracing and the global fight against COVID-19, said Barua, also former Bangladeshi Industries Minister.

He further said that the political manipulation of origins tracing by the United States has been widely rejected by the international community.

He urged the international community to advocate for science-based studies to trace the origins of the virus.

Also, he stressed the need for a further strengthening of anti-epidemic cooperation among the major countries and making more contributions towards the ultimate victory of humanity over the pandemic.

