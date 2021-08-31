An all-out battle against Delta outbreak in China's Henan

Xinhua) 08:26, August 31, 2021

Central China's Henan Province has seen an all-out battle against a COVID-19 resurgence in the past month.

Last Saturday, Zhengzhou city cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with restriction measures in affected areas lifted.

Zhengzhou, the province's capital city, has suffered a double whammy of devastating floods in July, and the following emergence of COVID-19's Delta variant.

On July 31, 12 cases were reported in Zhengzhou and there were 30 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in Henan, among which 10 were imported.

Genome sequencing revealed the COVID-19 cases were highly similar to an imported case from Myanmar under treatment at the sixth people's hospital of Zhengzhou, according to a health official.

In the following days, Zhengzhou, a city with more than 10 million people, completed five rounds of mass nucleic acid testing.

Epidemic prevention and control measures were immediately tightened.

The municipal urban administration bureau led relevant environmental sanitation departments to disinfect key areas and main roads in the city.

The city's primary school enrollment was postponed.

All residential communities and villages in the city implemented closed-loop management, urging residents in medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 to quarantine at home and calling on people not to leave the city unless necessary.

In Erqi District, food items such as noodles, flour and vegetables were delivered to communities.

Inspection teams were deployed at the airport, railway stations and expressway toll gates for checking the COVID-19 negative certificates.

From July 31 to Aug. 26, the province reported a total of 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Zhengzhou cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with closed-loop management measures in affected areas lifted.

Temporary sites for checking nucleic acid test reports for those leaving the city were also removed.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)