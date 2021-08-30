Home>>
Half of eligible population fully vaccinated in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 16:54, August 30, 2021
HONG KONG, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Half of Hong Kong's eligible population have taken both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine as the Chinese financial hub is racing to build sufficient herd immunity amid the raging pandemic around the globe.
Around 3.37 million Hong Kong residents have been fully vaccinated under a government inoculation program starting late February this year, while more than 4.09 million people have received their first shot.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,110.
A total of 74 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case, with the rest imported, according to the center.
