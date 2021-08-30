Home>>
Over 2.04 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:41, August 30, 2021
A student gets inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.04 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
