Commentary: China always open, transparent on COVID-19 origins tracing

Xinhua) 09:07, August 30, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The report on the origins of COVID-19 by the U.S. intelligence turns a blind eye to China's persistent openness and transparency on origins tracing, further revealing the political intentions of the United States.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in the city of Wuhan, China has always been open, transparent, responsible and cooperative.

It notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of the epidemic, shared the genome sequencing of the virus and engaged in international cooperation, all as quickly as possible, winning positive comments from the international community.

China has also actively engaged in origins-tracing cooperation with the WHO. It invited WHO experts to China twice for origins-tracing research, and provided the expert team with full support.

The assertion of a lack of transparency on the part of China is just an excuse for the U.S. to engage in a campaign of politicization and stigmatization.

Early this year, a WHO-China joint study team of leading international and Chinese experts conducted a 28-day research study in China. The team studied a massive amount of epidemic-related data. They visited every site on their list and met every individual they asked for.

In March, the WHO officially released the team's joint report, which provides the most authoritative, professional and science-based conclusions on origins tracing, stating that the introduction of COVID-19 through a laboratory accident is "extremely unlikely" and it is important to investigate early cases in different countries.

It is, in fact, the United States that is not being transparent, responsible and cooperative on origins tracing.

On the one hand, the United States is poisoning the atmosphere for international cooperation on origins tracing and undermining global solidarity against the pandemic by politicizing origins tracing and scapegoating other countries for its own failure to effectively protect its citizens from the virus.

On the other hand, the U.S. government, having itself proposed a so-called lab-leak theory, refused to respond to the international community's doubts regarding the Fort Detrick biolab and its over 200 overseas bases for biological experiments.

The Unites States should investigate its own biolabs and first coronavirus cases, and put together a report as soon as possible to answer the world's queries.

