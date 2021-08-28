U.S. intelligence community's origins tracing fiction is nothing but a farce

Xinhua) August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- After more than 90 days of so-called investigation, the U.S. intelligence community on Friday released a summary of its COVID-19 origins tracing fiction.

Without any persuasive new evidence, the fiction still points the finger at China, exposing its nature as being politically manipulative.

Origins tracing is far from an easy task. It must be left to scientists to take time to unravel the truth through careful research, and with a scientific approach and a rigorous attitude.

Clearly aware of this principle, Washington had nevertheless assigned the mission to those notorious intelligence agencies long known for lying, cheating and stealing, and the result is no doubt a fabricated report.

For a long time, Washington has been attempting to politicize origins tracing. The report of the China-World Health Organization (WHO) joint mission released in March has drawn a clear conclusion, but Washington viciously discredited the report.

To redouble its efforts to smear China, Washington later ordered the U.S. intelligence community to complete the political mission within three months. To the White House, origins tracing is never about science or facts, but about fabricating wished-for evidence to draw a wished-for conclusion.

In fact, the United States' malicious scheme to politicize origins tracing can cheat not so many around the world.

Noting that America is deeply upset about China's rise and wishes to curb its development by all means possible, Benyamin Poghosyan, head of the Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies in Armenia, wrote in an opinion published in late July on the Voice of Armenia newspaper that the U.S. disinformation campaign against China, which uses COVID-19 out of geopolitical interests, has hampered global joint efforts against the pandemic.

Any sinister attempt to smear China without regard for the facts is doomed to fail. The ugly farce staged by Washington on origins tracing has achieved nothing but bringing to light America's disreputability and irresponsibility.

