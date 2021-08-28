Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 14:55, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, including seven in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Shanxi and one each in Liaoning, Fujian, Henan and Sichuan.

No suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, the commission said.

A total of 8,228 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 7,571 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 657 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,786 by Friday, including 1,345 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 88,805 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 10 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 453 asymptomatic cases, of whom 380 were imported, under medical observation on Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,094 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,954 cases, including 833 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,779 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,669 had been discharged in Taiwan.

