China, Kyrgyzstan to boost cooperation in fight against COVID-19
BISHKEK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the joint fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese embassy said in a press release on Friday.
Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen met with Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova on Friday, according to the press release.
The ambassador emphasized that in the joint fight against COVID-19, China and Kyrgyzstan, adhering to the spirit of good neighborliness, always provides each other with support and assistance.
She noted that in order to support Kyrgyzstan in countering the pandemic, the Chinese government decided to provide Kyrgyzstan with a new batch of Chinese vaccines.
Bakashova, on behalf of the government of Kyrgyzstan, thanked the Chinese government.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, China has continued to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan, which makes a significant contribution to its fight against COVID-19, said Bakashova.
"The decision of the Chinese government to provide Kyrgyzstan with a new batch of vaccines once again reflects the fraternal friendship between the peoples of the two countries," Bakashova said.
The government and people of Kyrgyzstan will always remember the tremendous support and assistance provided by the government and the people of China, she added.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Comicomment: The U.S. tilts balance scale in global COVID fight
- US virus report scurrilously motivated: China Daily editorial
- Daily life of workers amid recent COVID-19 resurgence in Yangzhou
- Chinese schools asked to strengthen health monitoring before new semester
- Japan's severe COVID-19 patients hits record of 2,000
- Powell says U.S. Fed could start tapering asset purchases this year amid Delta variant risks
- China opposes politicizing the origins of COVID-19: New York Consulate General
- Students draw cartoon pictures about moments in fight against COVID-19 in E China’s Jiangsu
- Current COVID-19 outbreak in China controlled: health official
- Central China's World Heritage Site reopens as COVID-19 risk clears
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.