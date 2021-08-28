China, Kyrgyzstan to boost cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 14:28, August 28, 2021

BISHKEK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the joint fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese embassy said in a press release on Friday.

Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen met with Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova on Friday, according to the press release.

The ambassador emphasized that in the joint fight against COVID-19, China and Kyrgyzstan, adhering to the spirit of good neighborliness, always provides each other with support and assistance.

She noted that in order to support Kyrgyzstan in countering the pandemic, the Chinese government decided to provide Kyrgyzstan with a new batch of Chinese vaccines.

Bakashova, on behalf of the government of Kyrgyzstan, thanked the Chinese government.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, China has continued to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan, which makes a significant contribution to its fight against COVID-19, said Bakashova.

"The decision of the Chinese government to provide Kyrgyzstan with a new batch of vaccines once again reflects the fraternal friendship between the peoples of the two countries," Bakashova said.

The government and people of Kyrgyzstan will always remember the tremendous support and assistance provided by the government and the people of China, she added.

