Students draw cartoon pictures about moments in fight against COVID-19 in E China’s Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 18:01, August 27, 2021

A hand-drawn picture shows a medical worker taking a swab sample from a child for a nucleic acid test in Wuxi city, east China’s Jiangsu province. (Photo provided by Bao Xinyi)

Primary and middle school students in Xinwu district, Wuxi city of east China’s Jiangsu province drew caricatures to record the touching moments in the city’s fight against a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Their vivid drawings portray medical workers, community workers, and volunteers joining hands to fight the epidemic.

