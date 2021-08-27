Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:10, August 27, 2021

A parent and two girls wait for the train at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. Nanjing, which witnessed the country's latest resurgence of coronavirus cluster infections attributable to the Delta variant, cleared all medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Aug. 19. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, one each in Shanghai and Jiangsu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 30 new imported cases, including eight each in Guangdong and Yunnan, seven in Shanghai, two in Henan, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Hubei and Sichuan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, said the commission.

A total of 8,208 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 7,529 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 679 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,765 by Thursday, including 1,431 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 88,698 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases, all imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 463 asymptomatic cases, of whom 388 were imported, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,077 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,947 cases, including 832 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,777 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,644 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)