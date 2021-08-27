China properly handles COVID-19 medical waste, sewage
A staff member collects medical wastes for disinfection at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has properly handled medical waste and sewage in COVID-19 risk areas, said the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Thursday.
The MEE activated emergency response to cope with the latest round of COVID-19 epidemic that hit some provincial regions, including Jiangsu, Hunan, and Henan, said MEE spokesperson Liu Youbin.
The ministry also guided local governments to properly dispose of medical waste and sewage, according to Liu.
COVID-19 medical waste was safely collected, transported, and managed daily in the medium and high-risk areas, Liu said.
Medical sewage is also treated in a safe, standardized, and orderly manner, Liu added.
