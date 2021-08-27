Home>>
Lukou Subdistrict in Nanjing ends transitional period after COVID-19 resurgence
(Xinhua) 09:09, August 27, 2021
Residents have their body temperature checked at the entrance of a community hospital in Lukou Subdistrict, Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2021. Lukou Subdistrict in Nanjing entered the phase of regular COVID-19 prevention and control on Thursday. A new cluster of infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few cleaners at the Nanjing airport tested positive during routine testing. Nanjing cleared all medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Aug. 19. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
