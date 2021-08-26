Over 1.98 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 16:04, August 26, 2021

A student waits to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point of Wenshu middle school in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.98 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)