Putin says Russia opposes politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing

Xinhua) 10:11, August 26, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2021 in a Moscow suburb, Russia, on Aug. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is opposed to the politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing.

In a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said his country hopes to work with China to continuously deepen practical cooperation in various fields and strengthen collaboration against the pandemic.

