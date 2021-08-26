Home>>
Putin says Russia opposes politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing
(Xinhua) 10:11, August 26, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2021 in a Moscow suburb, Russia, on Aug. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is opposed to the politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing.
In a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said his country hopes to work with China to continuously deepen practical cooperation in various fields and strengthen collaboration against the pandemic.
