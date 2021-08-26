Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:11, August 26, 2021

A medical worker inquires a girl student of her health condition before she receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Hangtian Campus of the Beijing Yuying School in Beijing, Aug. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, including nine in Guangdong, seven in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Fujian.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

A total of 8,178 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 7,483 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 695 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,733 by Wednesday, including 1,497 patients still receiving treatment, 14 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 88,600 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases, all imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 467 asymptomatic cases, of whom 389 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,939 cases, including 830 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,772 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,626 had been discharged in Taiwan.

