China urges U.S. to stop political manipulation on coronavirus origins tracing

Xinhua) 10:07, August 26, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the United States to stop political manipulation on the issue of coronavirus origins tracing.

If the U.S. insists on the "lab leak" theory, it should invite the World Health Organization to investigate the labs of Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina in the first place, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)