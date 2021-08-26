Uganda starts distribution of China-donated Sinovac vaccine

Xinhua) 10:08, August 26, 2021

KAMPALA, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Uganda's National Medical Stores (NMS) on Wednesday said it has started the distribution of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

Trucks have been dispatched to different parts of the country to distribute the 300,000 Sinovac doses donated by the Chinese government, NMS spokesperson Sheila Nduhukire said in a statement.

According to the ministry of health, Uganda expects to receive at least 12.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by early 2022.

The country aims at vaccinating about 22 million people, or nearly half the population, as a measure to put the pandemic at bay.

As of Tuesday, about 1.2 million people had been vaccinated since the exercise started in March this year.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)