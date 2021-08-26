Serbians show higher trust in China since pandemic outbreak: survey
BELGRADE, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A research project found rising appreciation for China among Serbians, the Serbian news agency Fonet reported Tuesday.
Of the 1,004 respondents older than 15, 77 percent think that "China has (a) positive impact on Serbia," and 81 percent agree that "China has made the most donations to Serbia during the pandemic," showed a survey by a local think tank conducted from April 16 to 28 in the project released on Aug. 19 by the Center for Free Elections.
As many as one third of the surveyed think that China has "donated the most in non-repayable grants to Serbia in the past 20 years," the survey said.
Since the pandemic broke out, China has sent medical aid and batches of vaccines to Serbia, with the Sinopharm vaccine witnessing widespread use among the Serbian population, and helped build two "Fire Eye" laboratories for PCR testing. Chinese doctors spent months helping set up prevention measures at the beginning of the outbreak.
The poll "coincides greatly" with the findings of a content analysis in a project involving 11 mainstream online media in Serbia, which generally promote China-Serbia relations, and position China as a "global leader in (the) fight against COVID-19" and "main partner of Serbia."
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Zambia to start administering China's COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine
- U.S. should invite WHO to probe coronavirus origins at Fort Detrick, UNC
- Commentary: Take a clear-cut stand against politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing
- U.S. COVID-related emergency rental aid distributes slowly amid eviction ban controversies
- U.S. intelligence community's probe on COVID-19 origin "proceeded from wrong premise," says Chinese embassy
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.