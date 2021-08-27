Home>>
China's Zhangjiajie prepares for reopening
(Xinhua) 08:24, August 27, 2021
A staff member disinfects the entrance of the Tianmen Mountain scenic spot in preparation for its reopening in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 26, 2021. Zhangjiajie, a renowned tourist city in central China's Hunan Province, was classified as a low-risk area for COVID-19 Wednesday after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued, according to the municipal government. Zhangjiajie, known for its scenic mountains, closed all its tourist sites and upgraded risk levels for COVID-19 on July 30 after the city reported one confirmed locally transmitted case of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
