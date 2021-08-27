Home>>
Current COVID-19 outbreak in China controlled: health official
(Xinhua) 17:19, August 27, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The latest COVID-19 outbreak in China has been controlled, a health official said Friday.
The number of locally-transmitted cases has been declining for 11 consecutive days across the country, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing.
As of Thursday, the number of medium- and high-risk areas had dropped to 38, Mi said, calling for more efforts to prevent imported cases and plugging loopholes.
