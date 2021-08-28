Daily life of workers amid recent COVID-19 resurgence in Yangzhou

August 28, 2021

Liu Shihao takes off his protective suit after he collects swab samples for nucleic acid testing at a community in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 20, 2021. Liu Shihao, born in 1995, is a medical worker of Guanyun People's Hospital in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. Liu and his colleagues joined a medical assistance team and came to Yangzhou during the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They stuck to their posts to help with mass nucleic acid testing in the city. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

