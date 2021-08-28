Home>>
Daily life of workers amid recent COVID-19 resurgence in Yangzhou
(Xinhua) 10:47, August 28, 2021
Liu Shihao takes off his protective suit after he collects swab samples for nucleic acid testing at a community in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 20, 2021. Liu Shihao, born in 1995, is a medical worker of Guanyun People's Hospital in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. Liu and his colleagues joined a medical assistance team and came to Yangzhou during the recent COVID-19 resurgence. They stuck to their posts to help with mass nucleic acid testing in the city. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Comicomment: The U.S. tilts balance scale in global COVID fight
- US virus report scurrilously motivated: China Daily editorial
- Chinese schools asked to strengthen health monitoring before new semester
- Japan's severe COVID-19 patients hits record of 2,000
- Powell says U.S. Fed could start tapering asset purchases this year amid Delta variant risks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.