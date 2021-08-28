Home>>
China's Zhengzhou clears all COVID-19 medium-, high-risk areas
(Xinhua) 14:59, August 28, 2021
ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Zhengzhou city cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, with closed-management measures in affected areas lifted, reported the city authorities.
Starting noon Saturday, the Jingguang Road subdistrict in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, was downgraded from medium-risk to low-risk. The city had no medium- and high-risk areas anymore, according to a government statement.
Temporary sites for checking nucleic acid test reports for those leaving the city were also removed.
From July 31 to Aug. 26, the province reported a total of 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 66 of them were discharged from the hospital.
