Tuesday, August 31, 2021

COVID Chat across Timezones with Journalists

(Xinhua) 09:42, August 31, 2021

 

What types of (hair!!) cuts have journalists had to make? How has COVID changed the media? Xinhua's Miao Xiaojuan talks to journalists working in three different continents to find out about their pandemic experiences. 

