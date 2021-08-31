Guangzhou primary school launches emergency drill for epidemic prevention and control

Ecns.cn) 16:12, August 31, 2021

A medical worker conducts a nucleic acid test on a pupil in Jinsha No. 2 Primary School, Baiyun District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

In order to strengthen the emergency response capabilities, consolidate the epidemic prevention and control measures, and ensure the health of teachers and students, Jinsha No. 2 Primary School launched an emergency drill for epidemic prevention and control at the beginning of 2021 fall term.

