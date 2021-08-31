U.S. intelligence community fails to determine COVID-19 origins: Jakarta Post

Xinhua) 14:26, August 31, 2021

JAKARTA, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. intelligence community has failed to determine the most likely origins of the COVID-19 in its investigations, said The Jakarta Post reported on Sunday.

The United States in its Friday report has not rule out either natural exposure or laboratory accident as the origins of SARS-CoV-2, said the daily English-language newspaper in Indonesia.

The Chinese side expresses its firm opposition and strong condemnation of the report, it said.

"A report fabricated by the U.S. intelligence community is not scientifically credible," a statement by Chinese embassy in the United States was quoted by the paper as saying.

