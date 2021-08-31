Home>>
U.S. should treat COVID-19 origins tracing as a "scientific matter": Chinese official
(Xinhua) 10:20, August 31, 2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese health official has rejected a U.S. report blaming China for stonewalling an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, Bloomberg News reported.
China opposes the politicization of tracing the origins of the virus or using the subject as a tool to shift blame, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of China's National Health Commission, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.
"The United States should treat origins tracing as a 'scientific matter' and support scientists in various countries who are seeking answers on how the virus started," Zeng said, reiterating that the Chinese government fully supports virus-tracing work based on open, transparent, scientific and cooperative principles.
