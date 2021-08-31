Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:24, August 31, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Monday saw 37 new imported cases, 22 of which were reported in Yunnan, four each in Shanghai and Guangdong, two each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin and Shandong.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths were reported on Monday, the commission added.

A total of 8,321 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 7,688 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 633 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,879 by Monday, including 1,098 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 89,145 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases, 13 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 443 asymptomatic cases, of whom 383 were imported, under medical observation on Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,991 cases, including 834 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,786 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,673 had been discharged in Taiwan.

