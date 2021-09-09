Home>>
The Wisdom in His Eyes
(CGTN) 09:03, September 09, 2021
In March 2013, just ahead of the 5th BRICS summit, the new Chinese president, Xi Jinping, gave an interview to a group of foreign journalists. Among them was Mikhail Gusman, first deputy director general of the ITAR-TASS News Agency. Two things that struck the veteran Russian reporter were the wisdom he saw in the Chinese leader's eyes, and the strength of his handshake. As someone who has followed President Xi's career closely, Gusman has been particularly impressed by his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
