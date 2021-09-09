Home>>
Textbook on Xi Jinping Thought on Rule of Law published
(Xinhua) 08:10, September 09, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A university textbook on Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law has been published by China's Higher Education Press, the publisher said Wednesday.
The 20-chapter book, compiled by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the China Law Society, will serve as a key teaching material for university and college law students to better understand the thought, the publisher said.
The thought represents the latest adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context, an important component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the fundamental guideline for law-based governance in all areas, it added.
