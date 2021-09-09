Xi extends congratulations on DPRK's 73rd founding anniversary

Xinhua) 11:16, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of congratulations to Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the 73rd anniversary of the DPRK's founding.

