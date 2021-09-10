Xi urges BRICS countries to advance building of community with shared future for mankind

Xinhua) 09:15, September 10, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 13th BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2021. Xi delivered an important speech at the summit. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the BRICS countries to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing while addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link.

At present, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world and the road to global economic recovery remains bumpy and tortuous, Xi said, adding that the international order is going through profound and complex changes.

Facing these challenges, the BRICS countries need to promote the practice of true multilateralism, strengthen global solidarity against COVID-19, boost openness and innovation-driven growth, and promote common development, Xi said.

Xi urged the BRICS countries to step forward to make an active contribution to world peace and development and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

