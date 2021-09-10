China to host 14th BRICS summit next year: Xi

Xinhua) 09:34, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will take over as the chair of BRICS and host the 14th BRICS summit next year.

China looks forward to working with BRICS partners to deepen cooperation in all areas and build a closer and more results-oriented partnership to meet common challenges and create a better future, Xi said at the 13th BRICS summit via video link in Beijing.

