China strengthens crackdown on irregular off-campus tutoring

Xinhua) 10:56, September 09, 2021

A student shows her drawings at a primary school in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged stern actions against irregular off-campus tutoring activities featuring curriculum subjects.

Unlicensed institutions and individuals offering backdoor curriculum subject-tutoring services such as household services and consulting will be investigated and handled in accordance with the related law and regulations, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Education.

The document also clarifies other types of irregularities in off-campus curriculum subject-tutoring activities, including those violating regulations on who can provide such services and when, where and how such services can be provided.

Primary and secondary school teachers are banned from being paid for offering extra lessons, the circular says.

It bans conducting curriculum subject-tutoring under the disguise of summer camps or training of art, sports, science and technology, adding that offline institutions cannot provide such services through online channels, including livestreaming and online conferencing.

