China tightens approval of online training institutions

Xinhua) 15:07, September 19, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have tightened regulations over the approval of training institutions that provide online curriculum tutoring services for students.

Existing online training institutions should suspend enrollment and charging before receiving operation permits, said a circular issued by the Ministry of Education and five other national organs.

The online training institutions should submit materials to provincial-level education authorities for review to obtain the permits, said the circular. It added that online academic tutoring institutions for students from compulsory education should register as non-profit organizations.

The document also urged administrative organs to complete the review of all registered online training institutions by the end of this year.

