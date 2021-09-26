Xinjiang's population growth higher than national average: white paper

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The population growth in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from 2000 to 2020 was 1.15 percentage points higher than the national average in the compound annual growth rate (CAGR), said a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

According to data from the sixth national census conducted in 2010, the population in Xinjiang was 21.82 million, an increase of 3.36 million with a CAGR of 1.68 percent over 2000, according to the white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data."

Preliminary data from the seventh national census conducted in 2020 showed that the number increased by 4.04 million to reach 25.85 million with a CAGR of 1.71 percent, said the document.

