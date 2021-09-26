White paper says anti-China forces demonize China with "genocide" accusations

Xinhua) 11:07, September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Anti-China forces smear the country's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, demonize China, and vilify China's governance of the region with accusations of "genocide," a white paper said Sunday.

In recent years, various anti-China forces have been accusing China of actions such as "forced labor," "mandatory sterilizations," "parent-child separation," "cultural genocide," and "religious persecution," said the white paper issued by the State Council Information Office.

According to the document, the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, provides a clear definition of genocide -- acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. A country can only be convicted of genocide by a competent international judicial institution with proper jurisdiction, in strict accordance with the requirements and procedures stipulated by the relevant conventions and international law.

The Chinese government protects the rights of the Uygurs and all other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang in accordance with the law. "This fact stands in sharp contrast to the fabrications by anti-China forces," said the white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data."

