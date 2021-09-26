Xinjiang's "genocide" accusations lay bare hegemonic mindset of anti-China forces: white paper

Xinhua) 11:17, September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The accusations of "genocide" in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region conjured up by the anti-China forces in some countries such as the United States lay bare their hideous double standards, hypocrisy, and hegemonic mindset, said a white paper on Sunday.

The "genocide" accusations in Xinjiang are devoid of any truth. They are a calumny against China's Xinjiang policy and the successes achieved in developing the region, and a serious violation of international law and the basic principles of international relations, according to the white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data," issued by the State Council Information Office.

Posing as "human rights defenders," anti-China forces in some countries such as the United States ignore the dark history of their own countries. They also turn a blind eye to the deep-rooted racial discrimination and other systemic problems in their own countries today, and to the stain on human rights spread by their relentless wars in other countries which claim millions of innocent civilian lives, said the white paper.

Their hideous double standards, hypocrisy, and hegemonic mindset recall the infamous quote: "Accuse the other side of that of which you are guilty," it noted.

