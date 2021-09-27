Home>>
China to issue white paper on moderate prosperity
(Xinhua) 11:13, September 27, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity" at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a press conference will be held by the office.
