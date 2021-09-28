We Are China

Full Text: China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity

Xinhua) 10:37, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday released a white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity."

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full Text: China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)