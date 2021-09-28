China helps to dramatically reduce world's poverty-stricken population: white paper

Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows a view of a relocation site for poverty alleviation at Huawu Village in Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has helped to dramatically reduce the world's poverty-stricken population in achieving a moderately prosperous society, said a white paper released Tuesday by China's State Council Information Office.

Through a realistic assessment of its own prevailing conditions and a profound understanding of the fundamental causes of the problem, China has fought against poverty with an unswerving faith and dauntless will, leading to a massive reduction in the number of the world's poor, according to the white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity."

Since the reform and opening up in 1978, 770 million rural Chinese have crossed China's current poverty line and been lifted out of poverty, said the white paper.

According to the World Bank's poverty line, poverty reduction in China represents 70 percent of the world's total, achieving the target set by the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

This transformation is unprecedented in human history, it said.

As global poverty reduction has been regressing in recent years, China's historic success in poverty reduction has boosted the confidence and strength of other peoples who are fighting to eliminate poverty, it said.

