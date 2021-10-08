Chinese culture has profound understanding of biodiversity: white paper

Xinhua) 10:19, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- As one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, China has a profound understanding of biodiversity, according to a white paper released Friday by the State Council Information Office.

The understanding is manifested in traditional Chinese culture and aphorisms such as "man is an integral part of nature" and "all beings are equal," according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

