China firmly supports multilateral biodiversity governance system: white paper

Xinhua) 10:24, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports a multilateral biodiversity governance system, fulfills its obligations prescribed in the Convention on Biological Diversity and other environmental treaties, and takes on international responsibilities commensurate to its development stage, according to a white paper released Friday.

China has been providing assistance within its ability to other developing countries and strengthening exchanges and cooperation on biodiversity to jointly meet global challenges, said the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China" released by the State Council Information Office.

