China aims for win-win results in biodiversity conservation, high-quality development: white paper
(Xinhua) 10:20, October 08, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China promotes green ways of life and work, and seeks development opportunities while preserving nature, to achieve win-win results in both biodiversity conservation and high-quality development, according to a white paper released Friday.
China cherishes the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and sees biodiversity as the foundation, objective and means of sustainable development, according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China" released by the State Council Information Office.
China has endeavored to promote the efficient and sustainable utilization of bio-resources to allow nature to restore itself, said the white paper.
