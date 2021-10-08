China's biodiversity conservation pursues harmony between humanity, nature: white paper

Xinhua) 10:20, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's biodiversity conservation pursues harmony between humanity and nature, aiming to create a virtuous circle for all-round development and prolonged prosperity for all, according to a white paper released Friday by the State Council Information Office.

To realize the Beautiful China initiative under a new situation, China is improving the measures for biodiversity conservation and creating new frameworks for this purpose, according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

