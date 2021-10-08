Home>>
China's biodiversity conservation pursues harmony between humanity, nature: white paper
(Xinhua) 10:20, October 08, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's biodiversity conservation pursues harmony between humanity and nature, aiming to create a virtuous circle for all-round development and prolonged prosperity for all, according to a white paper released Friday by the State Council Information Office.
To realize the Beautiful China initiative under a new situation, China is improving the measures for biodiversity conservation and creating new frameworks for this purpose, according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full Text: Biodiversity Conservation in China
- China issues white paper on biodiversity conservation
- Interview: China becomes strong supporter, contributor to global biodiversity agenda, says UN official
- White paper documents China's journey towards moderate prosperity
- China contributes to world peace, development by achieving moderate prosperity: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.