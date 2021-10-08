Home>>
Protected areas account for 18 pct of China's land area: white paper
(Xinhua) 10:26, October 08, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has established about 10,000 protected areas of all types, which account for about 18 percent of the country's total land area, said a white paper released on Friday by the State Council Information Office.
The well-planned protected areas system has brought 90 percent of terrestrial ecosystem types and 71 percent of key state-protected wildlife species under effective protection, according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."
