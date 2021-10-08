China contributes most to world's green area growth in 2000-2017: white paper
Citizens visit the Baishatan park in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 12, 2020. In recent years, Xining has continuously increased the green area at urban area to improve city environment. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has been the largest contributor to the world's gain in greenness between 2000 and 2017, according to a white paper released Friday by the State Council Information Office.
The country has contributed about 25 percent of global vegetation growth in the reporting period, the biggest share among all countries, said the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."
China's forest coverage and forest reserve have both maintained growth for the last 30 years, and the country has realized the largest growth in forest resources among all countries in the world, it said.
China's desertification coverage and sandy desertification coverage have both decreased in three successive monitoring periods, and its steppe vegetation coverage rate has reached 56.1 percent, the white paper said.
