China achieves remarkable results in fulfilling biodiversity obligations: white paper

Xinhua) 10:52, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved remarkable results in fulfilling obligations for biodiversity conservation, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office Friday.

China has made positive contribution to the 2020 global biodiversity targets (the Aichi targets) and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, said the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

In 2010, the China National Biodiversity Conservation Strategy and Action Plan (2011-2030) was published. Since then, China has been working for a better eco-environment by improving the legal system and other mechanisms, strengthening in-situ and ex-situ conservation, increasing public participation, and boosting international cooperation and exchanges on biodiversity, said the document.

China has over-fulfilled three of the Aichi targets - establishing terrestrial nature reserves, restoring and ensuring important ecosystem services, and increasing ecosystem resilience and carbon storage - and made progress in 13 targets, including mainstreaming biodiversity, sustainable management of agriculture, forestry and fishery, and sustainable production and consumption, according to the white paper.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)