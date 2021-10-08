China boosts BRI cooperation mechanisms for green development: white paper

Xinhua) 10:50, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has established multilateral cooperation mechanisms for green development under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office Friday.

China regards cooperation in eco-civilization as a key component of the BRI, and has adopted a series of green measures in infrastructure, energy, and finance to support participating countries with fund, technology and capacity building, said the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

These measures are helping them transform faster to green, low-carbon growth to the benefit of the people, the white paper said.

