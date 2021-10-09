Languages

Archive

Saturday, October 09, 2021

Home>>

President Xi on biodiversity

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:59, October 09, 2021

The UN Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, will be held in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan province, from Oct 11-15. Let's review what President Xi Jinping has said on biodiversity.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories